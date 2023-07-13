Army Kills 3 Armed Killer Squad In Plateau , Recovers 3 AK47 , Police ID Card ( Pictures)

Troops of 3 Division of the Nigerian Army deployed to quell the crisis in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state have neutralized 3 Bandits today Wednesday 12 July 2023. 

According to the spokesman of the Nigerian Army , Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the troops obliterated the criminals when they gallantly fought through an ambush staged by the bandits, while responding to a distress call in Mangu general area. 






After successfully clearing the ambush, the troops recovered 3 x AK 47 Rifles,14 rounds of 7.62 mm Special rounds, 1 x Motorcycle and a Constabulary Police Identity  card. 

He said the Army are currently on the trail of bandits who escaped with gunshot wounds during the fire fight.


