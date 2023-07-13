Lightning Kills 3 Kidnappers in Kwara State

Thunderstrike allegedly masterminded by relations of victims has reportedly killed three suspected kidnappers in the agrarian Oro Ago community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the incident was attributed to the efforts of local vigilante team in the Igbomina, Kwara axis aimed at checking security challenges in the area. The incident happened three days ago.

A source among the Oro-Ago Development Union, ODU, a socio-cultural organisation of indigenes of the area, confirmed the incident, saying members of the vigilante team in the area briefed the organisation on the development.

It was learnt that victims of kidnapping in the town had contracted the local vigilantes, who vowed that they would use local charms to deal with the kidnappers, who had been terrorising the town and its environs.

In the viral video of the incident, it was learnt that the victims of the thunderstrike were suspected members of an eight-man kidnap gang, who reportedly operated in Iwo, Isin Local Government Area of the state about two weeks ago.

The one-minute, 13-second video clip showed decomposing bodies of three young persons, presumably in their 20s, already burnt beyond recognition in a bush, with flies all over the scene.

The voice in the short video clip said: “We’re members of the vigilante team in Igbomina Kwara. Our efforts against those perpetrating evil and kidnapping people in our area had yielded fruits. Thunderstrike struck them dead, three of them.

“God will continue to make us successful against the evil doers. We shall overcome them all by the grace of God. Thank you all.”

Also, another video clip showed some Fulani herders, said to be relations of the victims of the thunderstrike, in a bush, bemoaning their loss. They ascribed the incident to act of God that cannot be questioned by anyone, saying thunderstrike was from God and can never be man-made.

Contacted, Kwara State Police Commissioner, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, confirmed the incident, saying the command and its men had already commenced investigation into the development.

The Police boss said veracity of the incident would be ascertained after diligent investigation.