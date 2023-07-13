$3000 Cybercrime Deal :Police Arrest 22 Year Old Boy For Stabbing Friend To Death

The Imo state police command have arrested a 22-year-old man identified as Obinna Ugochukwu, for allegedly stabbing his friend, Nwachukwu Stanley, to death.

Parading the suspect before newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Okoye, said following a case of murder that was reported at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), an analysis by the Command’s Forensic Experts led to the arrest of the suspect who hails from Ikeduru LGA of Imo State.

Okoye said in the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to stabbing his friend Nwachukwu Stanley ‘m’ who hails from Umuoma in Ikeduru L.G.A of Imo State, with a sharp Knife repeatedly on the upper part of his body when asleep over a misunderstanding that he failed to give him his cut of 3000 dollars they fraudulently gained in cyber-crime deal.

The police spokesperson mentioned that the corpse of the victim has been deposited in the morgue while the suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.