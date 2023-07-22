Skitmaker " Trinity Guy " Finally Granted Bail By Court

The detained skit maker was granted bail by a Family Court sitting in Iyagangu on Friday following his appearance.

Oyo State-based skit maker and prankster, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy, has been granted bail.

The detained skit maker was granted bail by a Family Court sitting in Iyagangu on Friday following his appearance.

The court had ordered the remand of the prankster in prison for allegedly sexualising a minor in a viral skit video till the next adjourned date slated for August 3, 2023. However, on Friday, he was released on bail.

The trial court had also ordered the remand of Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife Rofiat Ahmed, 29, who are the parents of the alleged minor.

The police arraigned the prankster in June.

The police charged Abdullahi, alongside the parents of the victim with conspiracy, sexual abuse and exploitation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Oluwakemi Arowosaye, earlier informed the court that Trinity Guy, was arrested for sexually abusing and exploiting a 10-year-old girl in the Kuola neighbourhood of Ibadan on December 17, 2022.

According to the police, the offence violates Section 35 (1) and was punishable under Section 35 (2) of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006.



