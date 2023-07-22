Sex Demand : Stay Away From My Wife , Simi's Husband Adekunle Gold Warns Brymo

Nigerian artiste, Adekunle Kosoko popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has issued a stern warning to his fellow colleague, Olawale Olorofo also known as Brymo, to “get help” and stay away from his family, and wife, Simisola Kosoko, known as Simi.

AG Baby as fondly called by his fans gave this warning in reaction to a recent confession by Brymo regarding his wife, Simi, who is also a singer.

Taking to his verified Twitter page on Friday, AG Baby addressed the issue and expressed his displeasure at Brymo’s statement, warning him not to disrespect his wife and family. He also advised Brymo to seek help.

The controversy arose when Brymo shared an audio clip on his official Twitter handle, revealing that he had declined to collaborate with Simi because she refused to engage in a sexual relationship with him.

Brymo further disclosed that he had requested a body exchange before agreeing to collaborate with female artists like Simi and Efya, seemingly to test the outcomes of their musical collaboration.

“Do not disrespect my wife and my family. Get Help!,” Adekunle Gold tweeted.