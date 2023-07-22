Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's Wife Shares Latest Pictures To Mark Birthday

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The wife of the Ondo State governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has shared a picture with her husband, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to celebrate his birthday.

Sharing a picture on Friday, she wrote, “Aketi dey kampe!   . Victory for us!”

Also celebrating his birthday, Akeredolu shared a picture captioned, “Which of the favours of the Lord can I deny? Chapter 67 To God be the Laud, Honour and Glory!!!”

Governor Akeredolu has been out of the State since June, when he embarked on medical leave.

The medical leave has been extended indefinitely by lawmakers in the Assembly.

Source: Facebook: Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال