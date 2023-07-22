Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's Wife Shares Latest Pictures To Mark Birthday

The wife of the Ondo State governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has shared a picture with her husband, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to celebrate his birthday.

Sharing a picture on Friday, she wrote, “Aketi dey kampe! . Victory for us!”

Also celebrating his birthday, Akeredolu shared a picture captioned, “Which of the favours of the Lord can I deny? Chapter 67 To God be the Laud, Honour and Glory!!!”

Governor Akeredolu has been out of the State since June, when he embarked on medical leave.

The medical leave has been extended indefinitely by lawmakers in the Assembly.

Source: Facebook: Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi



