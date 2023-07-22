Generator Fumes Kill Couple, Children In Anambra

A businessman identified as Okoh Ifeanyi, his wife, two children, mother in-law and newly arrived apprentice have reportedly di€d after inhaling poisonous fumes from the generator that powered the first night they slept in their new mansion in Onitsha, Anambra State.

It is reported that Ifeanyi from Nkanu, Enugu state and a trader at the Onitsha Bridge Head Market, had planned a surprise package for his wife on Saturday July 16, after her discharge from the hospital having been delivered of a new baby by deciding that they would pack into his new mansion at Nkwele Ezunaka to celebrate the new born and new house together .

Following a blackout from the public power source, he put on the generator stationed at the veranda close to the bedroom to provide light in the new house that night. They were said to have chatted heartily as they made merry into the night before they slept off without putting off the generator.

The next morning, a friend of his who was supposed to join them in the celebration but could not make it went to felicitate with them only to discover that the doors were locked but the generator was still buzzing. After knocking continuously without response, he alerted other neighbours and they forced the door open and saw the lifeless bodies.

On rushing them to Charles Borromeo Hospita hospital, the wife and one of the daughters were still semi-conscious but later di£d after all resuscitation efforts including fixing them on oxygen failed. Only the four-day old baby survived without any cri§is thereby raising more curiosity on the circumstances of their death.

However, the manager of St. Charles Borromeo Hospital, Onistha, Rev. Fr. Izunna Okonkwo confirmed that only the new born baby was in stable condition when they reached the hospital as four had already died before getting to the facility.

Source : Instablog9ija