Police Investigates Davido's Aide Over Alleged Murder

The Lagos State Police command has stated that it has begun an investigation over an allegation that a singer, Trevboi, allegedly gunned down a man identified as, Kehinde Adesanwo, at a Lagos nightclub in the Fadeyi area of the state on Friday.

In a tweet by the friend of the deceased, with the handle @cloud_target, he described the singer as ‘armed and dangerous.’ Using his Twitter platform to seek justice, he wrote in a series of posts while tagging the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin; as well as the Nigeria Police Force, “WANTED!!!! WANTED!!! Shot and killed my friend yesterday in Bar 38 club, Fadeyi. Known as Trevboi. He is armed and dangerous.

“Wherever you are Trevboi, you’ll pay the price. Any information about him will be appreciated. Kindly retweet. @BenHundeyin @PoliceNG. This is the word on the street. Anybody shielding this guy or trying to make excuses for him will go through what Khan’s family is going through and worse. The kind of person people are trying to make excuses for a known murderer.”

However, while responding to the tweet, the Lagos State PPRO made it known that an investigation has commenced on the issue. Via his Twitter account @BenHundeyin, Hundeyin wrote, “We commenced investigation minutes after the incident happened. The suspect abandoned his car and fled on foot. The car and the documents in it are in our custody. An investigation is ongoing.”

It was gathered that Trevboi was once a signee of Nigerian mega music star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido.



