Man Shot Dead In Lagos Club While Making Peace

A man, Kehinde Adesanwo, on Friday night, lost his life while trying to settle a quarrel at a Lagos night club.

It was gathered that Adesanwo died at a night club located on Shiro Street, in the Fadeyi area of Lagos.

He was said to have been shot in the stomach by a yet-to-be-identified man.

It was learnt that trouble started at the bar around 9pm when the unidentified assailant refused to pay his bill of N52,000.

He was said to be making his way out of the night club without paying the bill when a bouncer stationed at the entrance stopped him.

The assailant was said to have engaged the bouncer in an altercation and the deceased who was at the scene decided to intervene.

As Adesanwo stepped in between the men to intervene, the customer reportedly pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach.

He was said to have died on the spot.

In the ensuing confusion, it was further learnt, the customer entered his car and zoomed off.

An eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons said, “It was on Friday night around 9pm. My friends and I were at the bar when suddenly we started hearing arguments.

“It turned out that the management and a customer were arguing over the customer’s debt. He was owing the club N52,000 and when the management asked him to pay, he started shouting and refused.

“Suddenly a fight broke out when he attempted to escape by running out of the club. One of the bouncers ran after him and held him and another fight started.

“In the process, one man, Kehinde Adesanwo, came to intervene and that was how the customer shot him in the stomach.

“It was when the whole place was in confusion that the customer entered his car and escaped.”

The source added that policemen from the Onipanu Police Station later arrived at the scene, recovered some expended shells, picked up the body of the deceased and deposited it at the Yaba Military Hospital.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, adding that the police are on the trail of the fleeing suspect.

Source : Punch