Lawmaker Shot Dead In Enugu

An Enugu State lawmaker, Nelson Sylvester has been shot dead by suspected assassins.

Mr. Sylvester who’s popularly known as Ofunwa, represented Eha-Ulo ward, in Nsukka Local Government Area Legislative Council, until his death.

He was killed by gunmen on Sunday night at his residence in Eha-Alumonah.

A close friend of the deceased said his death might not be unconnected to the security situation in the village which the late lawmaker was deeply involved in seeking for solution.

The friend who wants to remain anonymous said he traveled to the village on Saturday after attending a weeding in Enugu capital. He travelled to the village on the said day to attend a security meeting because of the deteriorating security situation.

He revealed that the assailants pursued him to a neighboring village where they followed him into a fence compound and shot him dead.

“For more than 12 years, Ofunwa has been involved in maintaining peace in his community. He has been instrumental in disarming so many criminal elements in Eha-Alumonah.

“It was the same security meeting that he attended two days ago after we attended a wedding together. Ofunwa told me he called the Elders to come for the meeting because their community is becoming uninhabitable. It was this meeting that he went to and he didn’t come back.

“They went to his house, he escaped and they pursued him into another village where he scaled the fence and entered the compound. They came inside there and shot him directly to the chest.