Breaking: APC NWC Confirms Adamu, Omisore’s Resignation , Picks New Acting Chairman

The resignation of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore was on Monday confirmed by the National Working Committee.

Their resignation was announced on Monday during the NWC meeting chaired by Senator Abubakar Kyari.

Kyari also revealed that he has taken over as Acting Chairman while Deputy National Secretary, Barrister Festus Fuanter takes over as Acting Secretary.


The new leadership also announced the postponement of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings that was earlier scheduled to hold on Tuesday and Wednesday.

