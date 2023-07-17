Nigerian Army Intercepts Truck Load Of Arms Heading To Anambra

In a major operation, the Nigerian Army successfully intercepted an international ammunition smuggling syndicate en route to Anambra State.

Conducting a meticulously planned stop and search operation along Ajilete-Owode Road in Yewa North LGA of Ogun State, troops of 192 Battalion apprehended a truck bearing plate number (ENU 697 XY). To their astonishment, the vehicle was loaded with a staggering haul: 720 cartons of Red Star cartridges, each containing 25 cartridges (amounting to 18,000 cartridges), along with 250 packets of live cartridges of pellet black (totaling 2,500 cartridges) of the same calibre.

The suspects, identified as Mr. Eric Seworvor, a Ghanaian citizen, and the driver, were arrested at the scene. Startling revelations emerged during the investigation, as it was revealed that the ammunition, meticulously concealed within an empty truck, had been transported from Mali via the Idiroko International Border.

According to the arrested suspects, their intended destination was Onitsha, Anambra State, where the exhibit was to be delivered to its owner. The timely intervention by the Nigerian Army has thwarted the potential chaos and violence that could have arisen from the illicit trade and use of these dangerous weapons.

This interception serves as a resounding testament to the Nigerian Army’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s security and preventing the proliferation of illicit arms.