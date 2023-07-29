Police Exonerate Hotel From Blame Over Death Of Anambra Lady

The Anambra State Police Command has clarified that the lady identified as Chinyere Awuda, whose corpse was found near an abandoned swimming pool within the premises of Cosmila Hotel, actually fell into the abandoned swimming pool and drowned.

This was disclosed to journalists in a statement issued by the police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Friday.

Ikenga stated that the autopsy report conducted on the corpse of the deceased confirmed that the pathologist found no sign of trauma on the body.

He added that the autopsy report indicated that drowning was the cause of the deceased’s death.

This is contrary to claims that the deceased was beaten to death after she was allegedly caught picking naira notes that were being sprayed on a birthday celebrant at the hotel’s premises.

The statement read, “On July 17, 2023, the body of a young lady later identified as Miss Chinyere Awuda was found in an abandoned swimming pool within the premises of Cosmila Hotel located at No. 10 Cosmila Close, off old INEC Road by Regina Caeli Junction, Awka.

“It was alleged that the deceased was beaten to death by some persons who had an event at the hotel the previous night. She was accused of pilfering some of the naira notes allegedly sprayed on the celebrant.

“In the course of the police investigation, the celebrant was arrested for questioning while the corpse was recovered and deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

“Contrary to claims that the deceased was beaten to death, the pathologist found no sign of trauma on the body.

“The autopsy report indicated that drowning was the cause of death. This finding was in tandem with claims that the lady ran away when accosted and every effort made to find her that night was futile. It would appear that she fell into the abandoned swimming pool and drowned.”

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has directed that the case file be forwarded to the Attorney-General for vetting and legal advice.

He added that any further development will be communicated to the public in due course.