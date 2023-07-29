Rema Walked Off Stage During US Concert

byCKN NEWS -
0

 


Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema refused to perform in Atlanta, USA, on Thursday, citing the venue’s terrible condition.

Rema is currently on his Raves and Roses North America tour after a successful tour in India and on Thursday, July 27th July, 2023, the award winning musician did not perform at the Atlanta leg of his Rave and roses Tour over what he described as the poor and dissatisfactory state of the venue.

Fans had gathered and were ready for a captivating show but in a disappointing turn of events, the singer was captured in a video telling them that the concert would not go on, citing safety concerns and disrespect for the fans and Afrobeats because they deserve to be treated better.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال