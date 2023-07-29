Rema Walked Off Stage During US Concert





Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema refused to perform in Atlanta, USA, on Thursday, citing the venue’s terrible condition.

Rema is currently on his Raves and Roses North America tour after a successful tour in India and on Thursday, July 27th July, 2023, the award winning musician did not perform at the Atlanta leg of his Rave and roses Tour over what he described as the poor and dissatisfactory state of the venue.

Fans had gathered and were ready for a captivating show but in a disappointing turn of events, the singer was captured in a video telling them that the concert would not go on, citing safety concerns and disrespect for the fans and Afrobeats because they deserve to be treated better.