African Stars Reveal What Drives Success On Glo-sponsored African Voices

This week's special edition of the Globacom-sponsored CNN African Voices Changemakers is featuring a collection of African stars telling the story of what drove them to success.

The entertainers from Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal share the stories of their path to the top and how they have remained relevant on the entertainment scene.

The stars featuring in the edition include Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, Phillip Kayode Moses, popularly known as Pheelz; music sensation and songwriter, Korede Bello; award-winning Nigerian actress and director, Toyin Abraham; Ghanaian actress and director, Yvonne Nelson, and Senegalese musician, Wally Seck.

Viewers get to hear snippets of what inspires some of their favourite actors and musicians as they drive through their neighbourhoods.

The African Voices Changemakers show is scheduled to air on Saturday 29th July, 2023, at 12.30 p.m. on DSTV channel 401.

There will be repeat broadcasts on Sunday at 4.30a.m. and at 7.30p.m.