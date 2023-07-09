Ogun Drug Factory Kingpin Arrested

byCKN NEWS -
0



Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Ogun State, have dismantled a drug factory and arrested a suspect, Adekunle Adekola, around Ajaka in the Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commander of the NDLEA, Ibiba Odili, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Odili said the officials busted the factory on Thursday and seized skuchies, cannabis sativa and codeine, among others.

The NDLEA commander, however, said the principal suspect, a notorious drug dealer, one Abiodun, popularly called Iya Tobi, escaped.

Odili said, “Exhibits seized at the factory during the operation included 124 gallons of five litres of skuchies, 306 gallons of three litres of skuchies, 10kg of cannabis sativa, 20 litres of cough syrup with codeine, seven deep freezers, two gas cylinders, one industrial cooker, four stabilisers, one generator and one sound system with a speaker.”

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال