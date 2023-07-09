IPOB Not Better Than Boko Haram, ISWAP.. Fani-Kayode Lambasts Biafra Agitators





Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has compared the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to those of terrorists.

He made the comparison on Friday while reacting to the ongoing one-week sit-at-home being enforced by Simon Ekpa’s faction of the IPOB group, saying the secessionists are not better than Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents.

Sharing the video of some students and teachers that were brutalised by the sit-at-home enforcers on Wednesday, FFK accused supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, known as Obidients, of carrying out the heinous attack.

He wrote: “Behold the works of the armed wing of the Obidient movement, all in the name of Biafra. Enugu was relatively peaceful whilst Gburugburu was there, but now we are witnessing this savage barbarity against children.

“I am at a loss for words. This is pure evil. Are these Biafran/Obidient footsoldiers any better than Boko Haram and ISWAP? Such wickedness is rarely seen, and I wholeheartedly condemn it. Something must be done!”

The Ekpa faction of the secessionist group had declared a one-week sit-at-home in the entire Southeast to protest the continuous incarceration of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.