Three Die In Abuja Fatal Accident

POLICE RECORD MULTIPLE FATAL MOTOR ACCIDENT AT DUTSE BAUPMA

The FCT Police Command is deeply saddened to report a tragic multiple motor accident that occurred on the 8th of July, 2023, at approximately 12:30 PM in Dutse Baupma. Upon receiving a distress call from a concerned citizen near the Tipper Garage, our dedicated traffic personnel promptly responded and rushed the victims to Kubwa General Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Regrettably, we confirm the loss of three precious lives, as confirmed by the attending doctor. The deceased have been identified as follows: Hosea Stehen, a 34-year-old male from EFAB Metropolis Estate, Karasana, Abuja; Muhammad Lawal, a 32-year-old male from Jere, Kaduna State; and Bashir Shaibu, a 25-year-old male, also from Jere, Kaduna State. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the grieving families and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

Additionally, four individuals involved in the accident are currently receiving medical treatment at Kubwa General Hospital. They are Maria Ibeku, a 21-year-old female; Ebuka Eleodimuo, a 38-year-old male; Joy Adebayo, a 36-year-old female; and Bashir Haruna, a 25-year-old male. These individuals hail from Mbouko Village, Dutse, and Karasana Village in Abuja.

Furthermore, four vehicles involved in the accident have been safely secured at the police station. They include a Black Toyota Camry with registration number YAB 355 AH, a Toyota Pilot (registration number unknown), a Truck (registration number unknown), and a Tricycle with registration number KUJ 571 VE. It is worth noting that a Toyota Jeep with registration number BWR 468 CD, believed to belong to a Department of State Security officer, was taken from the scene by DSS Personnel from Ushafa, Abuja. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as David C.Y Audu, a male resident of Ushafa.

The FCT Police Command urges the public to remain calm and patient as we conduct a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident. We assure you that every effort is being made to ascertain the causes and circumstances surrounding the accident. The Commissioner of Police extends his deepest sympathies to the families, relatives, and loved ones of the deceased.

We will continue to provide timely updates on any further developments related to this case.

SP Josephine Adeh, Anipr.

Police Public Relations Officer,

FCT Police Command,

Abuja