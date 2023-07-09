NAPPS Celebrates Authentic Best UTME Student, Kamisiochukwu Umeh

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Mowe Unit, Ogun State on Wednesday celebrated the top scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, Kamisiochukwu Umeh of Deeper Life High School, Mowe.

Umeh scored 360 in the 2023 UTME.

Unit coordinator of the NAPPS Mowe unit, Folorunsho Famiro, explained that the monthly meeting of July was unique because it gave them an opportunity to celebrate Umeh whose school was under NAPPS, Mowe Unit.

Umeh attended the meeting, which was held at the  Transformation International Schools, Mowe, with her school’s Director of Education, Mr Emmanuel Akomolafe, Senior School Principal, Mr Michael Ajala, and Junior School Admin Officer, Mr Oladimeji Olumide.

Famiro said, “Today is unique because we are honouring the highest scorer in the 2023 JAMB examination. In the person of Miss Umeh Nkechinyere  Precious of Deeper Life High School. “We are celebrating one of our products. We honoured her and gave her a token to appreciate her hard work and intelligence.”

He advised learners to be hard working, saying there would always be a reward for success and everyone likes to identify with success.

Obafemi-Owode Local Government Zonal OE, Mr Abiola Odewole, advised the school owners to always ensure prompt remittance of returns.

“I found out that many schools don’t want to take part in competitions. Let us encourage our learners to take part in competitions. Do not compromise on standards too let your schools be among those chosen by God to impact children.”

Immediate past coordinator, of NAPPS, Mowe-Ofada Unit, Mr Moses Babatunde, said, “Today is glorious in the history of NAPPS. We celebrated the best student in UTME, Umeh, who happens to be a student of DLHS, Mowe. It is also a great day because our Zonal Education Officer attended our meeting for the first.”

Also speaking, the Immediate past chairman, NAPPS, Obafemi Owode, Mr Oluwatoyin Komolafe, also said it was worth the while celebrating the success of Umeh.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال