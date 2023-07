The National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu has met Inspector general of police, (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun to discuss ways to improve Nigeria's internal security.





Recall Ribadu a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, has officially taken over from Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd) as Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), appointed by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu.