Dangerous Prank : Skitmaker Trinity , Girl's Parent To Remain In Prison Till August

A Court has ordered the Famous Nigerian skit maker Maruf Abdullahi better known as Trinity Guy, to remain at Agodi Prison in Ibadan, Oyo State, till August 3 for allegedly sexually exploiting a 10-year-old girl.

A family Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, gave this order on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Mrs P O Adetuyibi, the Magistrate, ordered Abdullahi, 31, Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife Rofiat Ahmed, 29, the child’s parents, to remain in Agodi, as Adetuyibi adjourned the case until August 3.

According to reports, the authorities charged Abdullahi and the victim’s parents with conspiracy and sexual abuse/exploitation.

Earlier, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye, the Prosecution Counsel, told the Court that Abdullahi, Ahmed, and his wife Rofiat allegedly conspired to commit sexual abuse.