Dangerous Prank : Skitmaker Trinity , Girl's Parent To Remain In Prison Till August

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A Court has ordered the Famous Nigerian skit maker Maruf Abdullahi better known as Trinity Guy, to remain at Agodi Prison in Ibadan, Oyo State,  till August 3 for allegedly sexually exploiting a 10-year-old girl.

A family Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, gave this order on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.  

Mrs P O Adetuyibi, the Magistrate, ordered Abdullahi, 31, Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife Rofiat Ahmed, 29, the child’s parents, to remain in Agodi, as  Adetuyibi adjourned the case until August 3.

According to reports, the authorities charged Abdullahi and the victim’s parents with conspiracy and sexual abuse/exploitation.

Earlier, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye, the Prosecution Counsel, told the Court that Abdullahi, Ahmed, and his wife Rofiat allegedly conspired to commit sexual abuse.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال