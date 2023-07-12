Baby Fatally Shoots Self At US School

A Las Vegas family has been thrown into mourning after a toddler accidentally fatally shot himself at a caregiver’s home over the weekend.

Jaiangelis Stevenson, 2, fired the gun at himself in the bedroom of a home near Nellis Air Force Base around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, KLAS reported.

The boy was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced d£ad, the outlet explained.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident for possible ab^se and neglect.

Jaiangelis was being watched by a family member while his mother was working, when the shooting occurred, his aunt Paris Box told 8 News Now.

“We would actually call him ‘Blue’ because of his eyes,” she recalled of the youngster.

“He would be like ‘Hi, Ti Ti’ and he would be walking around with his little popsicle.”

The family is working on accepting what happened, Box added.

“A child was shot with someone else’s gun and that is negligence, but I don’t know what happened,” she said.

“Because I know everyone’s heart involved, I don’t have hate in my heart, I’m disappointed a little bit, but I know that was not meant to happen.”