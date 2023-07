Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, Emmanuel Ogbeche, has said the administration of Ben Ayade governed the state badly.

Ogbeche said the administration was running the state with little or no records kept, according to a report by NAN.

He disclosed this while speaking during an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Calabar on Monday.

Ogbeche added that the approvals on matters bordering on governance were issued via WhatsApp