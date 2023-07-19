North Korea Arrests US Soldier After Crossing Military Border Without Permission

North Korea has reportedly arrested a United State soldier who crossed the border from the inter-Korean demilitarised zone without authorisation.

United Nations Command in a tweet on Tuesday said that they now believe that the US national is in the custody of North Korean officials, Daily Mail reports.

The yet-to-be-identified US soldier was taking part in a tour of the Joint Security Area, the border village in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas where soldiers from both sides stand guard.

UN Command tweeted, "A US National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorisation, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and is working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident,' it added, referring to North Korea's People's Army."

Since July 1953 when the Armistice was signed, the Military Demarcation Line marks the border between North and South Korea.

The Korean Demilitarised Zone sits on either side of the border, stretching 2km each way.



