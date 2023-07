Nigeria's super athlete Tobi Amusan is to be charged for doping

This was contained in a statement posted by the athlete on her social media media handle obtained by CKN News





According to her , the Athletics body is accusing her of missing three drug tests in 12 months , an allegation she denied

According to her " I had my test days after missing my 3rd test "

She vowed to Appeal the allegations at the Arbitration tribunal which will hold few days before the World Championship