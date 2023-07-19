Tinubu Orders Probe Into Death Of 2 Year Old Boy Allegedly Shot By NDLEA Officers

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of two-year-old Ivan Omhonrina killed by a stray bullet during an operation by officers of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a statement released by his media aide, Dele Alake, today July 18, President Tinubu directed the NDLEA management to speedily and thoroughly investigate the incident with a view to punishing those found culpable.

The President charged security agents to be more professional and careful when conducting their operations to avoid risking the lives of innocent Nigerians.

“I mourn the death of little Ivan Omhonrina and sympathise with his parents for the painful experience of losing an innocent child in a most tragic manner.

Ivan did not deserve to die that way. We must ensure the incident did not end like that and that what happened to Ivan does not happen to any other person again.

I also pray for the quick recovery of Eronmonsele, who was reportedly injured in that unfortunate event.

That incident is unacceptable. We must unravel those who foisted agony on the Omhonrinas and ensure they are brought to justice,” President Tinubu said.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال