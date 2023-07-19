Man 'Goes Partially Blind' During Bizarre Attempt To Break Guinness World Record By Crying For 7 Days

This is as the craze to achieve feats of endurance sweeps across the country after a chef, Hilda Baci, in May officially broke the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes. 

A Cameroonian man identified as Tembu Ebere has confirmed that he partially went blind while attempting to cry for seven days to set a record in the Guinness World Records.

Ebere, who confirmed his health issues to BBC said that he forced himself to cry for seven days for the record but along the line, he went temporarily blind.

Ebere, who has been attempting to cry non-stop for seven days said that he experienced headaches, puffy eyes and a swollen face and went partially blind for 45 minutes amid his efforts.

He told BBC, “I had to re-strategise and reduce my wailing,” adding that he was determined to cry for one week as he planned despite the difficulties he encountered.

Guinness World Records has seen a surge in record-breaking attempts from Nigeria in recent months after Baci's cooking marathon which attracted public attention.

Unable to contain the crazed surge, Guinness World Records recently warned saying, "Please enough of the record-a-thons," after someone reportedly broached the idea of not one, but two separate attempts - an "idea-a-thon" and a "puff-puff-a-thon".

