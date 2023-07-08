Guinness World Record Nigerian Chasing " Massaging Lady " Suspends Attempt After Fainting

A Nigerian masseuse, Joyce Ijeoma, is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the longest massage on different individuals

After fainting during the Instagram live streaming of her 72-hour massage-a-thon challenge, Nigerian masseuse Joyce Ijeoma has suspended her Guinness World Records attempt for the longest massage on different individuals.

A South African, Alastair Galpin, holds the closest similar record to Ijeoma. In 2015, Galpin set the record for GWR’s longest full-body massage in 25 hours and 4 minutes in South Kalimantan, Indonesia.

On Monday, the young lady made it to 53 hours. It meant she was 19 hours away from her target before she collapsed on Tuesday at exactly 1 a.m.

A short video clip that surfaced online captured the moment she collapsed while massaging a female client. During the live video, her assistant stood with her before she suddenly fell to the ground. The assistant called for help and tried to revive her.

Following the incident, viewers noticed that the masseuse and her team suspended the massage thon for over 24 hours without any official announcement.

However, on Wednesday, the masseuse, via her official Instagram handle, notified her fans about her health and how she was responding to treatment. The statement confirmed the viral video of her fainting.

The announcement confirmed that she suspended her GWR attempt but promised to update fans soon.

She wrote, “I want to thank God, everyone, for the love and support during my world record attempt. I want to let everyone know that I’m getting proper care, and I will update you on the progress in due time.”

Before Ijeoma’s GWR attempt, she ran her conglomerate on massage, hair, and skincare.

72-hour massage-a-thon

Ijeoma’s 72-hour massage-a-thon attempt took place in Ikate, Lekki area of Lagos State, Nigeria aimed at being the first to set the record for 72-hour massage on different individuals.

The young masseuse went viral after she announced her intentions to embark on the challenge. The trending video revealed her intentions to attempt the massage-a-thon for 72 hours. The event started on Saturday, the 1st of July, and was supposed to end on Monday, the 3rd of July, 2023.





In her announcement video, she noted preparing for her record-breaking feat. According to the Lagos-based masseuse, she conducted over 18 hours of massage on different individuals.





Her caption read: “A special invite to you all as I attempt to set a new record for the longest massage on different individuals.





“Please come through for me. Your support and physical presence would be very much appreciated. Come with your family, friends, and even your enemies.”





GWR’s Reminder

Coincidentally, hours after news of her ordeal went viral, the Guinness World Record management shared a post to remind applicants about its procedures and rules.





The world record body, on Tuesday, urged intending applicants to apply for confirmation before embarking on a record-breaking attempt.





The world record body’s post on Twitter directed readers to their official website and highlighted the necessary procedures, mainly practising as an applicant. According to the body, this would help applicants preserve through their record-breaking process to the end.





GWR wrote, “polite reminder that you should probably have your world record title confirmed by our team before attempting it; here’s how our process works.”