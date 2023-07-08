RCCG Pastor’s Ķilling: Stop Organising Night Vigils, Police Tell Churches, Mosques

The Ogun State Police command has advised religious leaders in the state to seek police protection before religious activities are held.

The warning is coming in the wake of the attack on a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Abule-Ori, Obafemi-Owode Local Government of the State, where a pastor was killed and seven worshippers kidnapped by some unknown gunmen last weekend.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, the police spokesperson in the state, Omolola Odutola, noted that the State Commissioner, Abiodun Alamutu, also warned religious leaders to desist from organising night programmes for their members.

She said, “before religion activities are held at any centre, podium, location, or area, authorities of the religious body, should approach the nearest Area Commands, Divisional Police Station for adequate security and coverage.”

The Police also tasked churches and mosques to take into consideration that early evenings would be more secure for worshippers to hold their services and return home safely on time before sunset.

Alamutu advised religious organizations to cooperate with the ongoing contingency plans of the police in Ogun, saying strategies to halt the trend had been put in place.

It would be recalled that the seven RCCG members kidnapped during the Abule Ori incident were rescued by operatives of the Ogun So-Safe Corps, who killed one of the gunmen.