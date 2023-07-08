Why Guinness World Records Dropped Longest Kiss Competition

The Guinness World Records has explained why it no longer holds the longest kiss attempt event. It noted that it deactivated the category because it became dangerous and unsafe for participants.

The GWR said that the last longest kiss event held lasted for 58 hours and 35 minutes and was won by a Thai couple, Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat.

The GWR, in a report posted on its website Thursday, stated that the last longest kiss event took place at an event organised by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Pattaya, Thailand. The event, GWR said, started on February 12, 2013, and ended two days later, on Valentine’s Day.

The records platform said it has now replaced the longest kiss record with the longest kissing marathon after it initially stops holding an attempt.

It wrote, “Nine couples entered the annual competition, including one in their 70s (who only lasted 1 hour 38 minutes due to the husband’s inability to stand any longer).

“Four couples remained when the previous record of 50 hours 25 minutes (set one year earlier by two Thai men) was broken. Ekkachai and Laksana – who had set the record once before in 2011 – ultimately won the contest, scooping the grand prize of 100,000 Thai Baht ($3,300; £2,131) and two diamond rings worth 100,000 Baht.





“However, soon after, we deactivated the record category.





“We did this because the competition had become too dangerous, and some of the rules conflicted with our current, updated policies.”





The recording platform highlighted the rules of the record, which all challengers were required to follow.





The GWR wrote: “The kiss must be continuous and the lips must be touching at all times. If the lips part, the couple are immediately disqualified. Contestants may consume liquids via a straw during the attempt, but again, the lips must not part. The couple must be awake at all times. The contestants must stand during the attempt and cannot be propped together by any aids.

No rest breaks are allowed. Adult nappies/diapers or incontinence pads are not allowed to be worn.





“Couples were allowed to use the toilet, however, they were required to remain kissing while doing so. They were kept under the watchful eye of an accompanying referee to ensure there was no cheating. As the record to beat became longer and longer, and because rest breaks were not permitted, participants were prone to succumbing to the dangers associated with sleep deprivation, such as psychosis. There had already been several instances of kissing contest competitors suffering ill effects during previous record attempts.





“For example, the record holders in 1999, Karmit Tzubera and Dror Orpaz (Israel) were barely conscious after kissing for 30 hours and 45 minutes. They almost fainted after winning the contest and were promptly rushed to the hospital, where they were treated for fatigue. Their prize for winning was a trip around the world and $2,500 (£1,525) in cash.





“In 2004, 37-year-old Andrea Sarti (Italy) had to be resuscitated with oxygen after kissing his girlfriend, Anna Chen (Thailand), for 31 hours and 18 minutes. He suffered muscle cramps during the attempt and needed Anna to massage him to alleviate the pain.





“One woman, participating in a contest in 2011, passed out after just 30 minutes.”



