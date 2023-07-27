Internet Fraudster Bags Two Years Jail Term In Port Harcourt

Justice P.I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced an internet fraudster, Emmanuel Chisom Mbah to 12 Months in prison for impersonation contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

Emmanuel was jailed on Friday, July 21, 2023, after pleading "guilty" to a two counts charge preferred against him by the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In view of his ‘‘guilty’’ plea, prosecution counsel, E. Abbiyesuku prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.

Justice Ajoku convicted and sentenced the defendant to one year in the Correctional Centre on each of the counts. The sentences are to run concurrently from the date of arrest, with One Hundred Thousand Naira each (N100, 000.00) as an option of fine.

The Judge also ordered that one Intel P15 and the sum of $4,655 USD recovered from the convict be forfeited to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Emmanuel was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police, Mile 1, Port Harcourt during their anti-crime patrol sometime in April, and handed him over to the Commission for further investigation.



