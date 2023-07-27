EFCC, Navy Reaffirm Commitment To Fight Oil Theft

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Nigerian Navy, have re-affirmed their commitment to the fight against oil theft.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 during a courtesy visit to the Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Navy Ship, Beecroft, Apapa, Lagos, K.O. Oguntuga, the Lagos Zonal Commander of EFCC, Michael T. Wetkas, said the visit was meant to strengthen the already existing collaboration and partnership between the EFCC and the Navy in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

Wetkas, during the visit, also disclosed that the Commission had secured 37 convictions out of the 54 cases handed to it by the Navy.

He added: “Others are in court, and a few are still under investigation.”

Responding, Oguntuga, who assured the Commission of continuous collaboration, emphasized that “no nation, organization or person can do it alone. We need one another to close the gaps, so that the criminals we are chasing will not be able to catch up on this gap.

“So, this is why our collaboration is very critical and we will be taking it to greater heights.”

He called for a better communication channel to enhance the synergy.

“We can be stronger with collaborative measures. That is how we can protect our nation. We all need each other.”

In a related development, Wetkas, earlier in the day, had played host to Officers of the Squadron 23, Police Mobile Force.

The visit was led by ACP I. Daniel who, in his brief remarks, expressed hopes that the existing relationship between the Commission and the Nigeria Police would be sustained in the fight against corruption and economic and financial crimes in the country.

Daniel, while stating that he was new to the Zone, called for a more robust partnership and greater synergy between the two agencies.

“The essence of my coming is to familiarise myself with the officers here, so that we can know each other better and strengthen the already existing relationship.

“It is important to establish relationships, because nobody can do it alone. We all need to partner with one other.”

In his remarks, Wetkas expressed his commitment to building on the existing relationship, saying, “I am delighted to receive a colleague on this visit. The EFCC cannot write its history without the Nigeria Police Force and we are thankful for the assistance that we have received.

“We will continue to partner for a very robust relationship in achieving a Nigeria free of criminalities.”



