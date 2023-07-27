Salihu Lukman Resigns As APC National Vice Chair

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The national vice chairman (North West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has resigned. 

Lukman, a member of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), in a letter addressed to the party’s acting national chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari, yesterday said he resigned because of his conviction that the atmosphere in the party was at variance with the vision of its founding fathers. 

He was one of the strong voices that led to the recent resignation of the party’s national chairman and secretary, Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore respectively, as he had consistently criticised them for allegedly not running the APC in line with the provisions of its constitution.

The letter reads in part, “I hereby kindly resign my position as National Vice Chairman, North West, of our great party, APC.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال