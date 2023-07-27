Salihu Lukman Resigns As APC National Vice Chair

The national vice chairman (North West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has resigned.

Lukman, a member of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), in a letter addressed to the party’s acting national chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari, yesterday said he resigned because of his conviction that the atmosphere in the party was at variance with the vision of its founding fathers.

He was one of the strong voices that led to the recent resignation of the party’s national chairman and secretary, Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore respectively, as he had consistently criticised them for allegedly not running the APC in line with the provisions of its constitution.

The letter reads in part, “I hereby kindly resign my position as National Vice Chairman, North West, of our great party, APC.