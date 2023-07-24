Davido Gives $10k To Eko Hotel Staffer Who Returned Customer’s Misplaced $70k

Multiple award-winning afrobeat sensation, David Adeleke, has disclosed his intention to reward a staff of Eko Hotel and Suites, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, with $10,000 for returning $70,000 misplaced by a customer in Lagos.

The young lady made headlines a few days ago due to her honesty, with many praising her for not eloping with the huge amount of money despite the current economic situation of the country.

In his usual act of kindness, the Afrobeat sensation has requested the contact information of the lady in order to reward her for her honesty.

The ‘Feel’ crooner who quoted a Twitter user who praised the lady for being an honest citizen, wrote, “Find her for me… I donate $10k.”

Fans and lovers of the artist, however, flooded the post’s comments section with praises.

This is coming a few days after the pop star, through his David Adeleke Foundation (DAF), donated two hundred and thirty-seven million dollars.