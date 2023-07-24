IGP Egbetokun Holds Thanksgiving Service In Lagos

The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, held a heartfelt thanksgiving service at the Redemption Pavilion, Victoria Island, Lagos, today Sunday 23rd July, 2023, expressing gratitude to God for his faithfulness and marvelous deeds in his life, and in the nation. The service was a solemn occasion for the IGP to offer prayers of thanksgiving for his appointment and the successes recorded in safeguarding lives and property across the nation so far.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, who was personally present at the church service, took the opportunity to shower encomium on the IGP, praising his dedication, professionalism, and commitment to transforming the Nigeria Police Force and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

During the service, which was also attended by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Research and Planning, DIG Frank Mba, mni, AIG Zone 2, AIG Ali Mohammed, CP Lagos State, CP Idowu Owohunwa, CP Ogun, CP Abiodun Alamutu and many others, the parish Pastor, Pastor Bisi Olowoyo, commended the IGP for his heart of thanksgiving and prayed for his success as the new Inspector-General of Police in Nigeria.

As the thanksgiving service concluded, the IGP expressed his deep appreciation to the President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for finding him worthy and appointed him as the IGP. He also appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun and all well-wishers for their continuous support, affirming his unwavering commitment to making Nigeria safer for everyone.