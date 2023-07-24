Sit-at-home: Ohanaeze Places $500,000 Bounty on Simon Ekpa

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on the people of the South East to prevent further disruptions and put an end to the activities of Simon Ekpa, a Finland-based Biafra agitator, who has been accused of causing violence, insecurity, and economic disruptions in the region.

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Sunday, Ohanaeze urged every Igbo person to play an active role in preventing further violence and disruptions in the region.

“Simon Ekpa, hailing from Ebonyi State in Southeast Nigeria, has been implicated in orchestrating a series of disruptive activities, including the enforcement of a Sit-at-Home order that paralyzed the region for one week, from 3rd to 9th July 2023.

This order resulted in significant loss of lives and severely crippled economic and social activities in the Southeast.”

As a response to Ekpa’s actions, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has offered a substantial bounty of $500,000 for anyone who can provide useful information leading to his capture and subsequent arrest.

“Recent developments indicate that Ekpa was tracked down in Espoo city of Finland on 21st July 2023 but managed to evade capture with unbearable and severe injuries. He is presently believed to be receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Havana, Cuba.





It has come to our attention that Ekpa is undergoing urgent plastic surgery in the last 48 hours, which further emphasizes the need for his swift apprehension. Nevertheless, Ekpa’s allies have been releasing old recorded videos in order to continue to hoodwink his followers, conceal his recent ordeals and near capture, but Igbo mercenaries in the diaspora are closing in on him.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo implores the people of Southeast Nigeria to rise up and put an end to Ekpa’s nefarious activities, which include declaring another two weeks of Sit-at-Home from 31st July to 14th August 2023, undermining the authority of Southeast Governors who are constitutionally mandated to protect the lives and properties of citizens of the Southeast.





The consequences of another prolonged Sit-at-Home order orchestrated by a non-state actor like Simon Ekpa are grave. It not only disrupts economic and social activities but also threatens the stability and peace of the Southeast region. Ohanaeze Ndigbo urges the people of Southeast Nigeria to unite and confront these security challenges head-on. The actions of Ekpa and his gunmen undermine the efforts of the regional authorities to maintain law and order.

Furthermore, Ekpa’s self-proclaimed role as the Prime Minister of the Biafra Government in Exile and his declaration of a Biafra referendum is deeply concerning. Such actions have the potential to ignite civil unrest and chaos in Southeast Nigeria.

The scars of the Biafra-Nigeria civil war, which resulted in the loss of approximately two million lives, predominantly innocent children and women, are still fresh in the memory of the Igbo people. It is crucial that history does not repeat itself.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, together with Southeast political leaders, remains resolute in capturing Simon Ekpa and bringing him to justice. The ongoing search for Ekpa is a preventive measure aimed at averting the upcoming Sit-at-Home disruptions.

The people of Southeast Nigeria hold the power to protect their communities and safeguard their future. It is time to stand united and defeat the insecurity challenges that threaten the region.