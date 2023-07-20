Akwa Ibom State Governor Unveils List Of Commissioners, Advisers

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has received the list of names of nominees to be appointment as Commissioners and Special Adviser for screening and confirmation.

The state governor, Pastor Umo Eno forwarded the names of the 24 nominees to the House on Thursday via a letter addressed to the Speaker, Mr. Udeme Otong.

The governor’s letter dated Wednesday 19th July 2023 was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker during Thursday plenary.

It simply stated: “In line with section 192 (2) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward the under listed names of nominees for appointment to the office of Commissioners and Special Adviser for confirmation by the State House of Assembly”.

Meanwhile, the names sent to the House of Assembly and made available to newsmen in Uyo showed that all the cabinet members of former governor Udom Emmanuel made the list.

The nominees are Monday Ebong Uko -Immediate past Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Comrade Ini Ememobong immediate past Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Uko Udom(SAN) immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, immediate past Commissioner for Education.

Others who made the list were Dr Linus Nkan immediate past Commissioner for Finance Mr Bob Almond Emem, immediate past Comm. for Economic Development; Captain Iniobong Ekong (Rtd), immediate past Comm. for Lands and Water Resources, Mr. Bassey Okon immediate past Comm. for Special Duties and Charles Udoh, immediate past Comm. for Environment.

Also Mr Orman Esin, immediate past Comm. for Culture and Tourism, Dr Offiong Offor, immediate past Comm. for Agriculture, Engr. Camillus Umoh, immediate past Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Hon. Uno Etim Uno, Immediate past Comm. for Transportation;

Otuekong Raphael Bassey, Immediate Past Commissioner for Housing and Elder Aniefiok Nkom Immediate past Comm. for Labour and Manpower Planning made the list of nominees.

The immediate past Commissioner for Works Prof. Eno Ibanga, Immediate past Comm for LG and Chieftaincy Affairs, Frank Archibong, Prof. Augustine Umoh, (Commissioner for Health)

Dr. Ini adiakpan (Comm.Women Affairs) Dr. Imo Moffat (Commissioner Science and Technology), Dr. Enobong Mbobo (Commissioner for Rural Devt & Cooperatives), Dr. Joseph. Etim( Comm. for Power) and Elder Amanam Nkanga (Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs) all made the list.

Meanwhile Gen. Koko Essien (Rtd) was the only fresh name in the governor’s nominees list.

The House referred the Commissioners and Special Adviser Nominees to the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Pubic Petitions for further legislative action.