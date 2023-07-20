Breaking: PSC Promotes FPRO Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Over 14,000 Others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of the spokesman of the Nigerian Police CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi

It also promoted Inspector Aminu, who trended on social media where he was seen being assaulted in uniform by afro-beats singer Seun Kuti, to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP 1).

The Commission in elevating Aminu, noted that despite the unwarranted provocation, intimidation and serious assault he exhibited a high level of professionalism, restraint and chose to follow the due process of law to seek redress.

PSC also approved the appointment of two Deputy Inspectors General of Police, while Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Olumuyiwa Oladunmoye Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer to the next rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). The commission also confirmed 9,016 unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).

According to a statement on Thursday by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the commission confirmed the promotions during its ongoing 21st Plenary Meeting at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja. The Plenary also approved the promotion of 14,052 Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police (Unconfirmed) while one Inspector Habila Bulus was promoted to ASP 11 for his gallantry and commitment to duty.

Equally, former Commissioner of Police Ebonyi Command (CP) Olalaye Falaye, was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police after the Commission had approved the adjustment of his position in the seniority list.

PSC also used the occasion to commend its out-going members, who it noted, had served meritoriously. Speaking at the Valedictory session for the outgoing Commissioners of the Commission, Chairman of the PSC, Dr. Solomon Arase, retired Inspector General of Police who presided over the ceremony said they were worthy of celebration for standing tall and strong in the midst of obvious disquiet “which hitherto characterised the activities of the Commission and held the forte of the Commission down when it seemed it would disintegrate”.

Arase lauded the Commissioners for jointly lifting and positioning the Commission where: “it is today despite challenges and the characterising conflict between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force”.