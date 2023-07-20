Court Orders DSS To Grant Kanu Access To Doctor Of Choice

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to grant the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, access to a medical doctor of his choice on grounds that he requires urgent ear surgery amidst his reported failing health.

Delivering judgement, Justice Nyako, also ordered the secret police to also monitor, record and seal all medical sessions administered on the IPOB leader, for security purposes.

The trial judge also dismissed the preliminary objections filed by the DSS challenging the application before it, on grounds that Kanu has the right to medical services even in detention.

The court, in its judgment, also ordered that all Kanu’s medical records be made available to the IPOB leader.

Kanu, who has been in the custody of the DSS since June 2021, is facing terrorism-related charges brought against him by the secret police