Actor Yul Edochie's Wife Allegedly Begins Divorce Proceedings Against Her Husband

May, the first wife of actor, Yul Edochie, has allegedly began divorce proceedings against her estranged husband, Yul. May and her counsel reportedly visited a court today July 10, to submit a petition for the dissolution of her 18-year-old marriage to the actor. According to insiders, Yul has refused to be served the originating summons.

The couple have been at loggerheads over his decision to take actress, Judy Austin, as a second wife and also welcome a son with her. In April 2022, Yul announced he has welcomed a son with Judy and that she is now his second wife.

May has never hidden her disapproval of his union with Judy. In September 2022, May released a statement expressing her disapproval. She stated that she had a stable and loving home prior to the unprecedented events regarding her marriage. She mentioned that polygamy is a life choice and that no one should be compelled to accept it.

She stressed that some religions and traditions allow polygamy and that she has nothing against it but that as a person she will not be numbered or cajoled to accept a practice that does not align with her faith and family values.

In recent times, Yul has been widely criticized on social media for what many have described as ‘moving on so fast' after the death of his first son, Kambilichukwu, died suddenly in March. Some Nigerians have argued that the videos of him and Judy having great times together which he shares online frequently suggests he has moved on.

They argue he has not mourned his son enough for him to be posting such ‘happy videos’ of himself and Judy.