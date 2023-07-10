Police Begins Investigation Into Death Of Abuja Engineer

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has launched investigation into the suspected murder of construction engineer, Humphrey Uchenna Nnaji, in Abuja.

The decomposing corpse of the deceased was found in his apartment in the Dawaki area of the FCT on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

According to report, the engineer was killed by some suspected assailants who gained entry into his apartment.

It was gathered that Nnaji’s neighbours, who were unaware of what had happened to him, started perceiving a foul odour emitting from his apartment and informed the police.

A commercial driver in the area, who gave his name simply as Musa, said policemen detailed to investigate the case, upon gaining entry into the apartment, found Nnaji’s remains on a chair in the apartment.

“The engineer’s corpse was found in his apartment in the Dawaki area. The policemen came to evacuate his corpse on Saturday around 8pm.

The corpse was already decomposing which means that the incident might have happened before Saturday. People in the area are still yet to come to terms with how the incident happened. The house has been cordoned off as we speak,” he said.

A source in the FCT Police Command told the publication that policemen, while observing the crime scene, found a hammer beside Nnaji’s corpse, and a written note stating that the k!lling was allegedly carried out by one Alfa, who claimed to be avenging the death of his sister.

“The deceased must have been k!lled with a hammer. A sledgehammer with blood stains was found beside him. Also, the backside of his (Nnaji’s) head had a deep cut. He was seated on his chair with two pieces of handset charging cord cables around his neck,” the source said.

“Also, a (written) note by someone who identified himself as Alfa was seen on his table. He claimed he killed the deceased to avenge the d£ath of his sister and also accused him of using other girls for Yahoo Plus.”

Spokesperson for the FCT command, SP Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the incident, added that an investigation was ongoing on the matter.