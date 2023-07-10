Avail International Consult Bags Oxford Education Group Award for 'Best Performing Agent'





Avail International Consult Limited (AICL), has bagged the award for the 'Best Performing Agent' in Nigeria.





The award was dished out by the Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) during its Gala Night, which was held over the weekend, on July 7, 2023.





The event put together by OIEG, served as a platform to recognize and appreciate the exceptional contributions made by AICL under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mrs Bola Agunbiade.





In expressing appreciation for the bagging of the award by her educational consulting firm, Mrs Agunbiade, said, “We are writing this with immense gratitude and appreciation for the incredible support and opportunities our university partners have provided us. It is with great pride and humility that we express our heartfelt thanks for the instrumental role in our success”.





Mrs Agunbiade who equally acknowledges what she termed the remarkable role, culture, and values that are deeply ingrained within the OIEG as an organization, posited, “You will recall that very recently, we received a similar award from NAVITAS and QA Higher Education.





“The unwavering commitment to fostering a nurturing and growth-oriented environment has been instrumental in shaping our journey towards excellence. The culture of collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning has allowed us to thrive and achieve remarkable results.









“We are truly grateful for the trust and confidence you all have placed on Avail International Consult. Your belief in our abilities and potential has empowered us to push ourselves beyond limits, constantly striving for greatness.





“The opportunities and resources you have provided us with have been invaluable in honing our skills, expanding our knowledge, and realizing our full potential”.





She equally expressed appreciation to members of staff and mentors for their unwavering support and guidance within the consulting firm.





According to the CEO, “Their expertise, mentorship, and encouragement have played a pivotal role in our professional growth and success. The spirit of collaboration and teamwork that permeates our organization has allowed us to learn from the best and continuously improve”.





Mrs Agunbiade who also expressed gratitude for the recognition and rewards that accompanied the firm's achievements, added that, "Your acknowledgement and celebration of our performance have not only boosted our morale but have also motivated us to set new standards of excellence.





“Your commitment to recognizing and appreciating exceptional performance is a testament to your dedication to fostering a culture of success”.





The CEO also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the company's partners worldwide, with an addition that It is the collective efforts of every team member that have contributed to the firm's success.





In her words: “The shared vision, passion, and hard work of our organization has created a supportive and inspiring environment that enables individuals to thrive and achieve extraordinary results.





“As we reflect upon our journey, we are overwhelmed with gratitude for the opportunities, guidance, and support provided by these remarkable opportunities.





“Thank you for believing in us, investing in our growth, and empowering us to reach new heights. We are honoured to be a part of these incredible organizations, and we look forward to continued success and contributions in the future”.





She further quoted Robert Collier as saying that success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out.





This, according to the CEO, has been the story of Avail International Consult Limited and all the efforts were recognized at OIEG Agent Gala Night.





“We had an interesting time at the event where we connected with other colleagues and interacted with the Oliver Radburn- Director, Business Development, Head of Student Recruitment, Warren Kwan.





“We would like to express our gratitude to OIEG for recognizing our organization and presenting us with the Best Performing Agent award. It is an honour that we will cherish and a motivation to continue striving for excellence. Furthermore, for their meticulous planning and flawless execution, ensuring that the event was a resounding success”, Mrs Agunbiade added.





Mrs Agunbiade is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Avail International Consult Ltd, a study abroad organization focused on securing and processing admission for local and international students to study abroad.





The educational consulting firm helps students to gain admission and obtain visas to study abroad. It also assists students to register for international exams like IESTS, TOEFL, GMAT etc and provides tutorial services.





Avail International Consult Ltd also assists its students with discounted tickets. It is a full package and a one-stop shop. The consult's countries of focus are the UK, U.S., Canada, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and other European and Asian countries.





ABOUT QA HIGHER EDUCATION





QA Higher Education empowers universities and students to achieve their greatest ambitions.





Working in close partnership with seven UK universities, it recruits to and delivers more than 100 foundations, undergraduate, and postgraduate degree programmes in in-demand skills subjects.





QA Higher Education is part of QA Limited – a world-leading tech talent and training organization. QA helps clients build sought-after tech skills through an innovative range of training and talent solutions that blend the best of live and self-paced digital training – including training courses, reskilling bootcamps, tech apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships.





ABOUT NAVITAS





Navitas is a leading global education provider that has helped generations of learners transform their lives through education. The firm creates life-changing opportunities to learn by delivering an extensive range of educational services to over 60,000 aspirational students across its global network each year.





ABOUT OIEG





Oxford International Education Group is a unique-accredited education provider dedicated to creating life-enhancing experiences for students worldwide. Its extensive portfolio covers university pathway programmes, a comprehensive range of online academic and vocations courses through the OI Digital Institute and English language schools for adult and junior students in the UK, Canada and the USA







