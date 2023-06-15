Woman Breaks Down In Tears , Claim She Is Actress Mercy Johnson's Mum

A lady whose video is circulating on social media has claimed that popular actress Mercy Johson is her daughter
She stated that Mercy invited her for a DNA test but has abandoned her since her arrival
She narrated how she lost touch with her daughter at the age of two
She claimed that all efforts made to locate Mercy Johnson and his younger were abortive
The Cameroon born lady who many believe to have a resemblance with the actress said that all she craves for is to see and be with her daughter
