Thursday, 15 June 2023

Woman Breaks Down In Tears , Claim She Is Actress Mercy Johnson's Mum

Published: June 15, 2023


 

A lady whose video is circulating on social media has claimed that popular actress Mercy Johson is her daughter 

She stated that Mercy invited her for a DNA test but has abandoned her since her arrival 

She narrated how she lost touch with her daughter at the age of two 

She claimed that all efforts made to locate Mercy Johnson and his younger were abortive

The Cameroon born lady who many believe to have a resemblance with the actress said that all she craves for is to see and be with her daughter 


