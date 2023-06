Published:

Nigerian tallest man Afeez Agoro Oladimeji has died at 48 after suffering from prolonged sickness.





Afeez, who stood 7 ft 4 had reportedly been ill for months due to reported battle

battle with chronic hip arthritis.





It was gathered that he was rushed to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, yesterday evening, June 14, after he developed some complications weeks after he sought financial help in order to undergo surgery.





He died around 7:30pm last night.

