16 Year Girl Breaks Marathon Dancing World Record





A 16-year-old girl, Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, has broken the record for the longest dance marathon by an individual, with a time of 127 hours in India, surpassing the previous record of 126 hours by Nepalese dancer, Bandana Nepal, in 2018.





According to the Guinness World Record Official Adjudicator, Swapnil Dangarikar, the dance marathon was held in her school auditorium, filled with supporters and her parents.





Jagtap started the marathon dance on Monday, May 29, and ended in the afternoon of Saturday, June 3.





According to GWR on Wednesday, a recognised dancing style must be done to a just standard, and the participant's feet must be moving to the music at all times to achieve the record.





Jagtap danced in the Kathak style, one of the eight primary genres of Indian classical dance.





She spent 15 months preparing for her record attempt. She was trained by her grandfather, Baban Mane.





Jagtap took her rest time mostly at midnight when she napped or talked to her parents.





Credit: Guinness World Record