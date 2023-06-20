Wike’s Excessive Alcohol Damaged His Kidney, Not Poisoning ...Atiku

Published:

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar said the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike’s excessive alcohol damaged his kidney and not poisoning.

Atiku, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said Wike was a victim of self-inflicted alcoholic poisoning.

He said Wike should go for confession and not thanksgiving, given his ignoble role in the election in Rivers State.

Recall that Wike had alleged that he was poisoned at the PDP secretariat in December 2018.

The former governor at a special Thanksgiving service organised in his honour at the St. Peters Deanery, Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor, on Sunday, said the poison ravaged his internal organs, affecting his liver and kidneys and almost killed him but for God’s interventions.

But, Shaibu, in a statement on Monday advised Nyesom Wike to reduce his consumption of alcohol following a revelation that his liver and kidneys failed due to “poisoning.”

He stated, “Governor Wike has always been open about his intense and indubitable love for whiskey. He even said back in March that he was sipping a 40-year-old whiskey with his friends while watching Atiku and others protesting on TV at 11am.

“Governor Wike has also been seen drinking and dancing in video, including one he did with former Governor Rochas Okorocha. If Wike was indeed poisoned and his organs failed, he ought to be a teetotaller by now and reduce his drinking.

“I am not a medical doctor but it is general knowledge that excessive alcohol consumption leads to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, digestive problems; and cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, oesophagus, voice box, liver, colon and rectum.

“Other ailments associated with excessive drinking include: weakening of the immune system, increasing the chances of getting sick; learning and memory problems, including dementia and poor sexual performance. Wike should look inwards.





“Let us assume that he was poisoned by food. Was his hoarse and husky voice also caused by food poisoning? Governor Wike ought to be doing confessions rather than thanksgiving.

“Psalm 51:17 says God does not despise a broken spirit and a contrite heart. Wike has not shown any remorse for the many electoral malpractices he has committed.

“Under Wike’s reign, Rivers State – which was famously known as the treasure base of the nation – became Rivers of blood. That is the legacy of Wike. His thanksgiving cannot be acceptable to God unless there is first repentance”, Shaibu said.

“Governor (Seyi) Makinde aptly referred to his master, Wike, as a naked wire. Everyone knows that all a naked wire does is to kill people by electrocution. May we never fall victim to such a cantankerous man.

“Governor Makinde should, however, focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Oyo. He is the only G5 member who currently holds political office. The other four are jobless spent forces who are running helter skelter seeking appointment and protection from the EFCC”, he said.

