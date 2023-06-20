Tinubu Picks Retired Former Lagos CP As EFCC Chairman

Published:

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The appointment is subject to his confirmation by the Senate.

Tinubu has suspended indefinitely the former chairman of the anti-corruption body on Wednesday, June 14.

According to a release from the presidency on, Bawa’s suspension is “to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office. This follows weighty allegation of abuse of office leveled against him.

“Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman pending the conclusion of investigation.”





Bawa was soon invited by the Department of State Services for questioning over allegations of corruption and abuse of office.





Bawa’s suspension came days after Tinubu suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, from office.





Emefiele’s suspension was confirmed by Willie Bassey, the Director, Information, for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.





“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect.





“This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.





“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.”

Source Sahara Reporters

