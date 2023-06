Published:

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom is currently in custody of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It was gathered that the ex-Governor was invited by the anti-graft body for questioning over his stewardship.

Ortom, however, drove into the Makurdi zonal office of the agency, which is located at Alor Gordon street in the state capital at exactly 10:08am.

He walked straight into the building.

