Uber Driver Caught Having Sex With Prostitute Says Wife Will Cover £197 Fine

Published:

A married Uber driver, Mohammed Jamal, 37, who was filmed having sex with a prostitute in the back of his cab has said his wife would be the one who will pay his fine.

According to Dailymail on Wednesday, Jamal was arrested and charged with soliciting sex after a neighbour saw his vehicle "bouncing up and down" and filmed him in the back seat with a prostitute at 2 am in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, on April 9, 2023.

Jamal has since lost his job as a private driver.

He said, "I lost my job as a private hire driver and have not worked for the last two months. I signed on with universal credit on May 25. My partner will pay any fine."

Gareth Hughes, prosecuting officer, said, "The witness who contacted the police was alerted by the sound of a dog barking outside in the street.

"The car's movements were described as bouncing up and down and he believed the people inside were having sex.

"He believed there was a prostitute involved as they were known to hang out in the local area.

"He went outside and approached the defendant and the other female while recording on his phone."

Uber has banned the driver following the release of the video.





Share This