I Once Wished My Mother Dead ..Actress Chacha Eke Confesses

Actress Charity Eke, popularly known as Chacha Eke Faani, has said that she wished her mother died while growing up after men of God told her that her mum was after her life.

Chacha disclosed this in a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The actress went on to say that she was grateful to get over her euphoria at that time.

She said, "I loved her intensely when I was younger. She was, and still is my best friend. However, as I got older, I began to dislike and develop a deep hatred for her. I had nightmares and hallucinations that supported my euphoria.

"Sadly, many men of God told me after several manic episodes that she was after my life. And so I went about wishing her death and spewing despicable things about her.

"Looking back now at my mental health challenges and journey, it's laughable to know that those dysfunctional thought patterns and beliefs of mine were a disorder; a chemical reaction in the brain waves that switches your 'most favourite' to 'your least favourite'.

"Dear reader, many people have been emotionally torn apart from their loved ones due to underlying mental conditions. They'd come up with all sorts of negative stories to back up their disillusioned claims. Thankfully, there are pills for those weird inexplicable feelings. Did you know?

"Today is my mother's birthday and I'm grateful to have realised it was all a sickness in my head while she's still alive. I love you deeply Mommy. You're a blessed Woman. 9 Grandchildren and still counting😍"





